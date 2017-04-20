Hong Kong stocks snap 5-day winning streak as energy firms hit by oil drop
May 26 Hong Kong stocks broke a five-day winning streak on Friday, as gains in air carriers were offset by weakness in energy shares following a tumble in oil prices.
April 20 Razor Energy Corp
* Razor Energy Corp announces strategic light oil asset acquisition in the kaybob area of west central Alberta and $18 million equity financing
* Deal for cash consideration of $9.6 million
* Acquisition will be funded with Razor's cash reserves and through proceeds of prospectus offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will stop business of a Yamaguchi Ken-based store, which is mainly engaged in real estate leasing business, on June 30