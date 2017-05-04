BRIEF-Changshu Automotive Trim says dividend payment date on June 28
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 27
May 4 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc:
* 85.26 percent votes cast at AGM to re-elect Adrain Bellamy to board, 14.74 percent against
* 87.38 percent votes cast at AGM to approve the directors' remuneration report, 12.62 percent against Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.25 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 27
* Australian Competition Tribunal authorises proposed combination of Tabcorp and Tatts