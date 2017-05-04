May 4 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc:

* 85.26 percent votes cast at AGM to re-elect Adrain Bellamy to board, 14.74 percent against

* 87.38 percent votes cast at AGM to approve the directors' remuneration report, 12.62 percent against