BRIEF-Langold Real Estate appoints CFO
May 29Langold Real Estate Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Tu Xiaoli as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/RjLMQO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 24 Royal Bank Of Canada
* RBC announces senior executive changes
* Royal Bank of Canada - Jennifer Tory, currently group head personal & commercial bank (P&CB) will assume role of chief administrative officer
* Royal Bank of Canada - Neil Mclaughlin, currently executive vice-president, business financial services, P&CB to become group head P&CB, replacing Tory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29Langold Real Estate Co Ltd : * Says it appoints Tu Xiaoli as CFO Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/RjLMQO Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* US firm bought real estate NPLs from China Huarong -source (Adds China NPL market, Shorevest to service Bain portfolio)