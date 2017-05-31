BRIEF-Shore Gold announces acquisition from Newmont
May 31 Rbc Bearings Inc
* RBC Bearings Incorporated announces fiscal 2017 fourth quarter results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.90
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* RBC Bearings Inc says net sales for Q4 of fiscal 2017 were $160.2 million, a decrease of 1.3% from $162.3 million in Q4 of fiscal 2016
* Q4 revenue view $161.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shore gold announces acquisition from newmont to consolidate star-orion south diamond project and earn-in with rio tinto
FRANKFURT, June 23 European regulators have recommended approval of a second copy of AbbVie's rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira, the world's top-selling medicine, in a further boost for so-called biosimilars in the region.