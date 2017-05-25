BRIEF-Folkestone Education Trust enters into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory
* Entered into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd to fully underwrite DRP take-up rate to 100%
May 25 Royal Bank Of Canada
* Royal bank of canada ceo says not a systemic risk if home capital were to continue to experience trouble
* RBC ceo says home capital issues should not cause canadians to loose confidence in value of their homes or cause contagion problems
* RBC cfo says bank would expect to maintain 10.5 percent plus core tier 1 ratio target if it became a g-sib Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
* Entered into underwriting agreement with Moelis Australia Advisory Pty Ltd to fully underwrite DRP take-up rate to 100%
* Italian corporate bond issuance to rebound to 'normal' levels in 2017-18