March 6 Royal Bank Of Canada

* RBC Global Asset Management Inc announces February sales results for RBC funds, PH&N funds and Bluebay funds

* RBC Global Asset Management Inc - February mutual fund net sales of $1.9 billion

* RBC Global Asset Management - Feb IFIC-reported mutual fund assets increased by 2.7 percent, and have surpassed $200 billion in assets under management