US STOCKS-Wall Street surges as banks, tech stocks spark rebound
* S&P 500 nets best day in two months; Nasdaq best day since Nov 7
June 27 Reserve Bank of India:
* Incorporation in caution list: Au Small Finance Bank Ltd
* Total foreign investment from all sources in the company shall not exceed 49% under portfolio investment scheme(pis)
* Total foreign shareholding through all sources in co reached the trigger limit, purchases of co's shares to be allowed after obtaining prior rbi nod Source text: bit.ly/2sd3MNC Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 28 Wall Street rallied on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 tallying its biggest one-day percentage gain in about two months, as financial and tech stocks led a broad market rebound.