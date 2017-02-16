Feb 16 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI - repayment of gold loan

* RBI - it has been decided to increase the quantum of loan that could be granted under the scheme, from inr 100,000 to inr 200,000

* RBI - RRBs should maintain loan to value ratio of 75% on outstanding amount of loan including interest on ongoing basis, failing which loan to be treated as NPA

* RBI - crop loans sanctioned against collateral security of gold/gold ornaments to continue to be governed by extant income recognition,asset classification,provisioning norms Source text - (bit.ly/2kt7mix)