US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 18 Reserve Bank of India:
* India cenbank: Arunachal Pradesh raises 2.50 billion rupees via loans, in line with notified amount of 2.50 billion rupees
* India cenbank: cut off on arunachal pradesh at 7.62 percent Source text: bit.ly/2nXVdnD
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)