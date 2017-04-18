April 18 Reserve Bank of India:

* Additional provisions for standard advances at higher than the prescribed rates

* Banks shall put in place a board–approved policy for making provisions for standard assets at rates higher than the regulatory minimum

* Policy shall require review, at least on quarterly basis, of performance of various sectors of economy to which the bank has exposure

* Board of banks may review telecom sector latest by June 30, 2017, and consider making provisions for standard assets in the sector at higher rates Source text: bit.ly/2px9u7R