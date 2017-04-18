US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
April 18 Reserve Bank of India:
* Additional provisions for standard advances at higher than the prescribed rates
* Banks shall put in place a board–approved policy for making provisions for standard assets at rates higher than the regulatory minimum
* Policy shall require review, at least on quarterly basis, of performance of various sectors of economy to which the bank has exposure
* Board of banks may review telecom sector latest by June 30, 2017, and consider making provisions for standard assets in the sector at higher rates Source text: bit.ly/2px9u7R
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)