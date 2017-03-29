March 29 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI - buy back of 700 million rupees of 9.60 percent Maharashtra SDL 2023 at 111.25 rupees cut-off price

* RBI - buy back of 1.80 billion rupees of 9.51 percent Maharashtra SDL 2023 at 110.93 rupees cut-off price

* RBI - buy back of 2.48 billion rupees of 9.25 percent Maharashtra SDL 2023 at 109.71 rupees cut-off price

* RBI - buy back of 1.40 billion rupees of 9.39 percent Maharashtra SDL 2023 at 110 rupees cut-off price

* RBI - buy back of 1.35 billion rupees of 9.50 percent Maharashtra SDL 2023 at 110.65 rupees cut-off price

* RBI - buy back of 2.44 billion rupees of 9.35 percent Maharashtra SDL 2024 Jan at 110.02 rupees cut-off price

* RBI - buy back of 656.5 million rupees of 9.63 percent Maharashtra SDL 2024 at 110.92 rupees cut-off price Source text: bit.ly/2oacZDH