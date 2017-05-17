US STOCKS-Wall St rises as tech stocks bounce back
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
May 17 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says reserve money fell 10.4 percent year on year in week to May 12 versus growth 13.7 percent year ago
* RBI says currency in circulation fell 15.7 percent y-o-y in week to May 12 versus growth 14.8 percent year ago
* RBI says currency in circulation up 187.40 billion rupees to 14.74 trln rupees in week to May 12 Source text - (bit.ly/2qrODps)
