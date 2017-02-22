Feb 22 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says reserve money fell 22.2 percent year on year in week to feb 17 versus growth of 14.2 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation fell 30.3 percent y-o-y in week to feb 17 versus growth of 13.3 percent year ago

* RBI says currency in circulation up 341.4 billion rupees to 11.31 trln rupees in week to Feb 17 Source text: (bit.ly/2l7x7Ba)