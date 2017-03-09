US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 9 The Reserve Bank of India:
* Inclusion of “The Royal Bank of Scotland Plc” in the second schedule to the reserve bank of india act, 1934 Source text: (bit.ly/2ni7kqZ)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)