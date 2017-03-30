US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
March 30 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI - WMA limit for government of India for April 2017 to September 2017
* RBI - Reserve bank may trigger fresh floatation of market loans when the government of India utilises 75 per cent of the WMA limit
* RBI - Limit for ways and means advances (WMA) for the first half of the financial year 2017-18 (April 2017 - September 2017) will be at INR 600 billion
* RBI - the interest rate on WMA/overdraft will be WMA: repo rate; overdraft: two percent above the repo rate
* RBI - the WMA limit for the second half of the financial year 2017-18 will be fixed in september 2017.
* RBI - minimum balance to be maintained by india government with RBI will not be less than INR 1 billion on Fridays
* RBI - overdrafts beyond ten consecutive working days will not be allowed
* RBI - minimum balance to be maintained by India government with RBI will not be less than INR 1 billion on date of closure of government's FY and on June 30 Source text: bit.ly/2nyZmet
