FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 hours ago
BRIEF-RBI says WMA limit for Q2 will be at 700 bln rupees
#GST
#Bollywood
#Monsoon
#IndiaInsight
#Slideshows
#Commentary
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters - sources
Technology
Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters - sources
Paul McCartney, Sony/ATV settle Beatles music rights dispute
Entertainment
Paul McCartney, Sony/ATV settle Beatles music rights dispute
India this week
In Pictures
India this week
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
June 30, 2017 / 12:37 PM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-RBI says WMA limit for Q2 will be at 700 bln rupees

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI - limit for ways and means advances for Q2 of the financial year 2017-18 will be at INR 700 billion

* RBI - may trigger fresh floatation of market loans when the government of India utilises 75 per cent of the WMA limit

* RBI - interest rate on WMA will be repo rate and on overdraft will be two percent above the repo rate

* RBI - minimum balance required to be maintained by government with RBI will not be less than 1 billion rupees on Fridays

* RBI - minimum balance required to be maintained by government with RBI will not less than INR 100 million on other days

* RBI - WMA limit for the second half of the financial year 2017-18 will be fixed in September 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2urgdSp)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.