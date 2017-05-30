US STOCKS-Gains in healthcare stocks lift Wall Street
* Indexes up: Dow 0.20 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.10 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)
May 30 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI says yield on 77-day cash management bills at 6.3408 percent
* RBI says India sells 300 billion rupees of 77-day cash management bills at 98.68 rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2rie8Kl)
* American Airlines up after reports of Qatar Airways seeks stake