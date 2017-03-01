March 1 Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.0668 percent versus 6.1495 percent last week

* RBI says India sells 60 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.51 rupees

* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.2645 percent versus 6.2985 percent two weeks ago

* RBI says India sells 40 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 94.12 rupees Source text: (bit.ly/2m6N2mQ)