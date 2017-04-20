Oil, banks trip up European shares
LONDON, May 26 European shares slid in thin trade on Friday as shares in energy firms and banks dropped, ending a lacklustre week relatively little changed.
April 20 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI signs memorandum of understanding (MoU) on “supervisory cooperation and exchange of supervisory information” with the Bank of Guyana Source text: bit.ly/2o6QIY1
