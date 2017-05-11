May 11 Royal Bank Of Scotland:
* Completed pricing of its $1,500,000,000 aggregate
principal amount of floating rate notes due 2023
* Completed pricing of its $1,500,000,000 aggregate
principal amount of fixed rate to floating rate notes due 2023
* Proceeds to rbsg (before expenses and underwriting
discounts) of $3,000,000,000 will be used to fund rbsg's general
banking business.
* Offering is scheduled to close on 15 may 2017, subject to
satisfaction of customary conditions.
