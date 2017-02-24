BRIEF-Bank Vozrozhdenie Q1 net result turns to profit of RUB 537 mln
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 537 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RUB 269 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 24 Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc
* Rbs CEO says there will be further job losses as bank targets 2 billion stg cost cuts over next 4 years
* Rbs CEO says not yet in active negotiations with u.s. Department of justice on rmbs case
* Rbs CFO says no earlier than q4 this year to get approval from european commission for new alternative state aid plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
* Q1 PROFIT FOR PERIOD RUB 537 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RUB 269 MILLION YEAR AGO
* SAYS RECOMMENDS NO 2016 DIVIDEND Source text: http://bit.ly/2qr0fKF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)