US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 22 RCI Industries & Technologies Ltd :
* Says expansion of manufacturing plant in Baddi (Himachal Pradesh) as per planned schedule
* Says expansion to be completed by end of Q1-FY18
* Says planned capex is about 500 million rupees Source text: bit.ly/2nI1fbw Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)