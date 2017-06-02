June 2 Reliance Communications
Chairman Anil Ambani says:
* No proposal to convert any debt to equity in the next
seven months
* Don't see need for other group cos to support rcom
* Provisions of various restructuring schemes are open to be
exercised after the standstill period
* All options are open for aircom when asked if they would
consider a listing
* Foreign lenders are supportive of transformation programme
* Have not given personal guarantee for rcom loans
* Jio is a separate entity, rcom is a separate entity, that
will continue
* Relationship with brother Mukesh is cordial, meaningful
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy and Sankalp Phartiyal)