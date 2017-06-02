June 2 Reliance Communications Chairman Anil Ambani says:

* No proposal to convert any debt to equity in the next seven months

* Don't see need for other group cos to support rcom

* Provisions of various restructuring schemes are open to be exercised after the standstill period

* All options are open for aircom when asked if they would consider a listing

* Foreign lenders are supportive of transformation programme

* Have not given personal guarantee for rcom loans

* Jio is a separate entity, rcom is a separate entity, that will continue

* Relationship with brother Mukesh is cordial, meaningful Further company coverage: (Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy and Sankalp Phartiyal)