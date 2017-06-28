BRIEF-Future Land' unit wins land auction for 627.3 mln yuan
* Says unit wins land auction for 627.3 million yuan ($92.53 million) in Hubei province
June 28 (Reuters) -
* RCW Inc says it has raised $16 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2siYBvp)
* Says unit wins land auction for 627.3 million yuan ($92.53 million) in Hubei province
LONDON, June 29 The government is fully aware of the welter of new rules banks face at a time of low interest rates and other challenges, Britain's new financial services minister said on Thursday.