* Moody's says U.S. retailer closures negatively affecting some credit cards banks, ABS trusts
June 27 REA Group Ltd
* realestate.com.au pty has entered into agreement to acquire majority stake in mortgage broking franchise business, Smartline
* realestate.com.au pty also entered into strategic mortgage broking partnership with National Australia Bank Limited
* Co to acquire a majority stake in Smartline for purchase consideration of $67 million
* expects REA's financial services segment to contribute revenue of between $26 million to $30 million and ebitda between $7 million to $11 million in FY18
* realestate.com.au will acquire an 80.3% stake in Smartline
* Minority shareholders hold a put option to sell remaining 19.7% of shares which can only be exercised after three years
* If put option to sell remaining 19.7% of shares not exercised, REA will acquire remaining shares at end of four years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, June 28 India approved plans on Wednesday to privatise debt-laden Air India, the first step of a process that could see the government offload an airline struggling to turn a profit in the face of growing competition from low-cost rivals.