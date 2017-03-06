Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
March 6 Reading International Inc:
* Reading International Inc- board of directors has approved a three-year business strategy prepared by management
* Reading International Inc- board has also authorized a stock repurchase program to repurchase up to $25 million of Reading's non-voting common stock
* Reading International-instructed management to inform Patton Vision that board does not have present interest in discussions about possible sale of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 29 China's Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd on Monday said shareholder Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co Ltd would sell an 18 percent stake in supermarket chain operator to a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.