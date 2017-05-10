May 10 Real Industry Inc

* Real Industry reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 revenue $337.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $315.1 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.43

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says for Q2 2017, "scrap flow in north america is showing signs of improvement over Q1"

* Real Industry-Says for Q2 2017, "Real Alloy North America and Real Alloy Europe segment adjusted EBITDA each expected to be higher than Q1"