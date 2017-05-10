BRIEF-Shanta Gold to acquire Helio
* Shanta to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Helio Resource
May 10 Real Industry Inc
* Real Industry reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $337.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $315.1 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.43
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says for Q2 2017, "scrap flow in north america is showing signs of improvement over Q1"
* Real Industry-Says for Q2 2017, "Real Alloy North America and Real Alloy Europe segment adjusted EBITDA each expected to be higher than Q1" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.