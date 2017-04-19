April 19 Real Nutriceutical Group Ltd:

* Acquisition in relation to acquisition of target engaging in sale and distribution of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in prc

* Deal for for a total cash consideration of rmb1.55 billion

* Seller guarantees that net profit after taxation of target group for fy ending 31 dec 2017 shall be not less than rmb70 million

* Ray Sail Investments to purchase, and Tseng Hui-Che to sell, sale shares, representing entire issued share capital of major express group