New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 19 Real Nutriceutical Group Ltd:
* Acquisition in relation to acquisition of target engaging in sale and distribution of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in prc
* Deal for for a total cash consideration of rmb1.55 billion
* Seller guarantees that net profit after taxation of target group for fy ending 31 dec 2017 shall be not less than rmb70 million
* Ray Sail Investments to purchase, and Tseng Hui-Che to sell, sale shares, representing entire issued share capital of major express group Source text: [bit.ly/2oshPYO] Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.