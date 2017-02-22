BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Feb 22 Realia Business SA:
* In response to media reports, says it has not planned to file for insolvency proceedings during the talks with the current creditors
* Says the negotiations to close new financing are in advanced stage and are expected to be completed shortly Source text for Eikon:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION