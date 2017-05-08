BRIEF-Dios Fastigheter in real estate transaction with Norrlandspojkarna
* DIÖS FASTIGHETER IN REAL ESTATE TRANSACTION WITH NORRLANDSPOJKARNA
May 8 REALIA BUSINESS SA:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 5.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 58.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 REVENUE 23.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 25.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA 9.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 10.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* OCCUPANCY RATE 93.8 PERCENT AT END-MARCH 2017 VERSUS 91.8 PERCENT AT END-MARCH 2016 Source text for Eikon:
LOS GATOS, Calif., June 19 U.S. local social networking phenomenon Nextdoor is entering Germany, Europe's largest market, the company said on Monday, following expansion moves last year into Britain and the Netherlands, where it has grown rapidly.