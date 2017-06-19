WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Realpage Inc
* Realpage inc - purchase price of approximately $70 million
* realpage® acquires american utility management (aum)
* Expects acquisition to contribute approximately $15 million in revenue and an adjusted ebitda range of $2 - $3 million during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.