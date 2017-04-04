BRIEF-JRJR33 CFO John Walker resigns his position with company effective immediately
* On May 22, 2017, John Walker, chief financial officer of co resigned his position with company effective immediately - SEC filing
April 4 RealPage Inc
* RealPage Inc - on April 3, 2017, co entered into fourth amendment to credit agreement - sec filing
* RealPage Inc - amendment amends certain terms of RealPage Inc 's credit agreement, dated as of september 30, 2014
* RealPage Inc -Amendment to provide for additional pricing tier for interest rates, fees if co's consolidated net leverage ratio equals or exceeds 4.00 to 1.00
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing