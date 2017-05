March 8 Realty Income Corp

* Prices $700 million of multi-tranche senior unsecured notes

* Pricing of $300 million of senior unsecured notes due 2047 and $400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2026

* Public offering price for 2047 notes was 99.968% of principal amount for an effective yield to maturity of 4.652%

* Public offering price for 2026 notes was 102.977% of principal amount for an effective yield to maturity of 3.752% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: