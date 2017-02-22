Feb 22 Realty Income Corp-

* Realty Income announces operating results for fourth quarter and 2016

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $3.00 to $3.06

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.75

* Q4 FFO per share $0.77

* Q4 revenue rose 9.1 percent to $287.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: