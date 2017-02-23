Feb 23 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Reata announces initiation of phase 2/3 study of
bardoxolone methyl in the treatment of chronic kidney disease
due to alport syndrome
* Reata pharmaceuticals inc - expects data from phase 2
portion of trial to be available, and to decide on entering
phase 3 portion, by year-end 2017
* Reata pharmaceuticals inc says phase 2 portion of study is
open-label and will enroll up to 30 patients from 12 to 60 years
old
* Reata pharmaceuticals inc - based on fda guidance, if
trial is positive, year one off-treatment data could support
accelerated approval
* Reata pharmaceuticals inc - based on fda guidance, year
two off-treatment data could support full approval
