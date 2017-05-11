BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Q1 loss per share $0.32
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Enrolling patients with PH-ILD caused by sarcoidosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, among others in Lariat trial in Cohort 4
* Anticipate that data from PH-ILD patients in Lariat will be available in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account