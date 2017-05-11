May 11 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q1 loss per share $0.32

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Enrolling patients with PH-ILD caused by sarcoidosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, among others in Lariat trial in Cohort 4

* Anticipate that data from PH-ILD patients in Lariat will be available in second half of 2017