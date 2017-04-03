April 3 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc says entered into a $35 million loan and security agreement with Oxford Finance Llc and Silicon Valley Bank

* Reata Pharma - proceeds will be utilized primarily to support multiple phase 2, 3 clinical trial programs for bardoxolone methyl and omavaloxolone