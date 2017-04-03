Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. secures $35 million term loan facility
* Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc says entered into a $35 million loan and security agreement with Oxford Finance Llc and Silicon Valley Bank
* Reata Pharma - proceeds will be utilized primarily to support multiple phase 2, 3 clinical trial programs for bardoxolone methyl and omavaloxolone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)