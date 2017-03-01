March 1 Rebosis Property Fund Ltd:

* Kameel Keshav will be leaving his position as chief financial officer of company as at 31 March 2017

* Appointment of Marelise De Lange as new chief financial officer of company with effect from 1 March 2017