Feb 23 Recipharm AB

* Q4 net sales amounted to sek 1 333 million (863), an increase of 54%

* Recipharm ab (publ) says proposed share dividend is sek (1.50) per share

* Q4 ebitda increased by 108% and amounted to sek 229 million (110)

* Recipharm ab (publ) says we are well on track to reach our long-term financial targets and overall objectives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)