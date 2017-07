Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says company has not returned to normal operations everywhere following cyber attacl

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says majority of systems are operating at close to full capacity

* Reckitt benckiser ceo says full year like for like target of 2 percent growth is "a challenging target"