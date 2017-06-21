Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 21 Recomm Co Ltd
* Says it will set up a wholly owned subsidiary, Vietnam Recomm CO.,LTD on July 1, to develop LED lighting business in ASEAN region
* New subsidiary will be engaged in sale of LED lighting and air-conditioning related eco products, as well as OA equipment
* New subsidiary will be capitalized at $447,000, or 50 million yen
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/nYzz7y
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.