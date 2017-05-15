BRIEF-Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
* Bombardier unveils Ethiopian Airlines as previously undisclosed customer that ordered Q400 aircraft
May 15 Recon Technology Ltd
* Recon Technology reports fiscal 2017 third quarter and first nine months financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP loss per share $0.03 excluding items
* Qtrly GAAP loss per share $0.12
* Q3 revenue RMB 5.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company