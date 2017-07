July 3 (Reuters) - RECORDATI INDUSTRIA CHIMICA E FARMACEUTICA SPA:

* Agreement With Astrazeneca for Purchase of Rights to Seloken/Seloken Zok and Associated Logimax Fixed Dose Combination Treatments in Europe Is Concluded

* Consideration for Acquisition of the Assets of $ 290 Million (€ 258 Million) Was Paid at the Closing

* THE AGREEMENT HAS BEEN COMPLETED WITH EXCEPTION OF ROMANIA, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO SEPARATE CLOSING Source text: tmsnrt.rs/2shDqpE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)