BRIEF-Sintez recommends 2016 dividend
* SAYS RECOMMENDS 2016 DIVIDEND OF RUB 176,234 IN TOTAL FOR PREFERRED SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2qrDLZS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 27 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA:
* Signs an exclusive license agreement with the Meyer Hospital in Florence
* Agreement covers the know-how of the Meyer Hospital for the development of a treatment for pre-term babies affected by retinopathy of prematurity
* Treatment is currently being investigated in a phase II clinical trial by the Meyer Hospital
* Recordati will complete the clinical development and the regulatory steps necessary to obtain the marketing approval for the drug Source text: bit.ly/2ml9uJQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it started first test of Phase II clinical trial of HF10, which will be used for treatment in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma, on May 26