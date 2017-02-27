Feb 27 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA:

* Signs an exclusive license agreement with the Meyer Hospital in Florence

* Agreement covers the know-how of the Meyer Hospital for the development of a treatment for pre-term babies affected by retinopathy of prematurity

* Treatment is currently being investigated in a phase II clinical trial by the Meyer Hospital

* Recordati will complete the clinical development and the regulatory steps necessary to obtain the marketing approval for the drug