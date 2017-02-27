BRIEF-Takara Bio starts first test of Phase II clinical trial of HF10
* Says it started first test of Phase II clinical trial of HF10, which will be used for treatment in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma, on May 26
Feb 27 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica SpA:
* Signs exclusive license agreement with Meyer hospital in Florence
* The agreement has as its object the know-how product of Meyer Hospital in Florence for the development of a treatment for pre-term infants suffering from retinopathy of prematurity
* The agreement provides that the company will support for a period of three years other projects carried out by researchers at Meyer in the field of rare diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles