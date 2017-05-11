May 11 Recro Pharma Inc

* Recro Pharma reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.42

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $55 million to $60 million

* Q1 revenue $18.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $15.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On track to file NDA with U.S. FDA for IV Meloxicam during early Q3 2017

* Reiterates its expectation that it will generate revenue in range of $55-$60 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: