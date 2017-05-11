BRIEF-GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 mln in software platform Vineti
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Recro Pharma Inc
* Recro Pharma reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.42
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $55 million to $60 million
* Q1 revenue $18.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $15.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On track to file NDA with U.S. FDA for IV Meloxicam during early Q3 2017
* Reiterates its expectation that it will generate revenue in range of $55-$60 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* GE Ventures, Mayo Clinic Ventures and DFJ invest $13.75 million in software platform Vineti Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account