US STOCKS- Wall St set to open lower as tech selloff bites
* Futures down: Dow 13 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 21.50 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
June 26 Red Eagle Mining Corp
* Red eagle mining announces rights offering
* Red eagle mining- filed rights offering circular in connection with offering of rights to buy units for proceeds of up to approximately c $46 million
* Red eagle mining - use of proceeds from rights offering is for underground development, paste back fill plant, underground delineation drilling
* Red eagle mining corp - for each two rights holder will be entitled to subscribe for one unit at a subscription price of c $0.35 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures down: Dow 13 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 21.50 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Under Armour - on June 23, board approved amendments to bylaws to reflect fact roles of CEO, President will be held by separate individuals - SEC filing