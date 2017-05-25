BRIEF-Medtronic announces 7 pct increase in cash dividend
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 7 percent to $0.46 per share
May 25 Red Hat Inc
* Red Hat Inc says has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Codenvy S.A. - SEC filing
* Deal expected to have no material impact to co's guidance for first fiscal quarter ending May 31, 2017, or fiscal year ending Feb. 28, 2018
* Red Hat plans to make Codenvy an integral part of OpenShift.io
* Coach Inc announces extension of tender offer to acquire Kate Spade & Company