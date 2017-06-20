June 20 Red Hat Inc

* Red Hat reports first quarter results for fiscal year 2018

* Q1 revenue $677 million versus i/b/e/s view $647.8 million

* Sees fy 2018 non-gaap earnings per share about $2.66 to $2.70

* Sees Q2 non-gaap earnings per share about $0.67

* Red Hat Inc - at quarter end, total deferred revenue balance of quarter-end deferred revenue balance of $2.05 billion, up 21% year-over-year

* Sees FY 2018 gaap earnings per share about $1.76 to $1.80

* Sees Q2 gaap earnings per share about $0.43

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.56

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.40

* Sees fy 2018 revenue about $2.785 billion to $2.825 billion

* Sees Q2 revenue about $695 million to $702 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Red Hat Inc - ‍q1 total subscription revenue of $597 million, up 19% year-over-year or 20% in constant currency​

* Red Hat Inc sees for Q2 gaap operating margin to be approximately 15.7%

* Red Hat Inc sees for Q2 non-gaap operating margin to be approximately 24.0%

* Red Hat sees fy gaap operating margin expected to be approximately 15.4% and non-gaap operating margin expected to be approximately 23.6%

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.63, revenue view $2.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.63, revenue view $2.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $677.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S