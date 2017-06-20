WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 Red Hat Inc
* Red Hat reports first quarter results for fiscal year 2018
* Q1 revenue $677 million versus i/b/e/s view $647.8 million
* Sees fy 2018 non-gaap earnings per share about $2.66 to $2.70
* Sees Q2 non-gaap earnings per share about $0.67
* Red Hat Inc - at quarter end, total deferred revenue balance of quarter-end deferred revenue balance of $2.05 billion, up 21% year-over-year
* Sees FY 2018 gaap earnings per share about $1.76 to $1.80
* Sees Q2 gaap earnings per share about $0.43
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.56
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.40
* Sees fy 2018 revenue about $2.785 billion to $2.825 billion
* Sees Q2 revenue about $695 million to $702 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Red Hat Inc - q1 total subscription revenue of $597 million, up 19% year-over-year or 20% in constant currency
* Red Hat Inc sees for Q2 gaap operating margin to be approximately 15.7%
* Red Hat Inc sees for Q2 non-gaap operating margin to be approximately 24.0%
* Red Hat sees fy gaap operating margin expected to be approximately 15.4% and non-gaap operating margin expected to be approximately 23.6%
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.63, revenue view $2.75 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $677.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.