March 27 Red Hat Inc -

* Red Hat reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 revenue $629 million versus I/B/E/S view $618.8 million

* Sees q1 non-gaap earnings per share about $0.52 to $0.53

* Sees fy 2018 non-gaap earnings per share about $2.60 to $2.64

* Sees fy 2018 gaap earnings per share about $1.69 to $1.73

* Sees q1 gaap earnings per share about $0.34 to $0.35

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.61

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.36

* Sees fy 2018 revenue up 13 to 14 percent

* Sees q1 revenue $643 million to $650 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For full year gaap operating margin expected to be approximately 15.2% and non-gaap operating margin is expected to be approximately 23.6%

* For q1 gaap operating margin is expected to be approximately 11.7% and non-gaap operating margin is expected to be approximately 20.0%

* Subscription revenue from application development-related,other emerging technologies offerings for quarter was $125 million, increase of 40%

* Portion of total backlog to be billed in future not reflected in financial statements was in excess of $650 million as of Feb 28, 2017vs. Excess of $410 million reported for 2016

* Says portion of total backlog to be billed during fiscal year 2018 was in excess of $330 million as of February 28, 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.27, revenue view $2.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $618.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $642.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For fy revenue is expected to be $2.720 billion to $2.760 billion in U.S. Dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: